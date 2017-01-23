TRAFFIC

Massive boulders crash down on roadway in Topanga area, prompting closure

Images from Caltrans District 7 shows giant rocks blocking Topanga Canyon Boulevard on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) --
Giant rocks came crashing down onto Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the Santa Monica Mountains, causing a closure that may last up to three days, Caltrans officials said Sunday evening.

The roadway was closed in both directions at Old Topanga Canyon Road while crews tried to clear the giant boulders and shore up the hillside.

Caltrans District 7 officials confirmed it could be two or three days before the road reopens again.

MORE: Get the latest weather forecast for Southern California

The startling rock slides happened amid the strongest rainstorm Southern California experienced this week, following several weeks of wet weather in the area.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated that the rockslide occurred on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The rockslide occurred on Old Topanga Canyon Road in Topanga.
Related Topics:
trafficroad closureweathersevere weatherrainLos Angeles CountyTopanga
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Truck driver loses trailer of 38,000 pounds of marbles in Indiana
Women's March creates jams on LA train system
2 crashes shut down SB 5 Fwy truck lanes in Newhall Pass
Damaged concrete slabs cause NB 710 closure in Commerce
More Traffic
Top Stories
Southland remains under flash flood watch as storm lingers
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue stranded motorists amid flooding
Storm leads to fwy closures, wet mess throughout SoCal
Sand Canyon residents work to prevent more damage from rainstorm
'Star Wars' Episode VIII gets a name
Rain creates spectacular waterfall at Dana Point Harbor
Truck driver loses trailer of 38,000 pounds of marbles in Indiana
Show More
This 8-month-old loves dancing with her aunt
Wind, rain, snow slamming IE, San Bernardino mountains
Attempted murder suspect shot, killed by Long Beach police
Watch as this hot sword with a fiery edge slices things up
Thousands without power in SoCal due to storm
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos