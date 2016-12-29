#BREAKINGNEWS Deadly crash - 110 NB at 3rd in DTLA; crash went off overpass onto highway. Big backup. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/bhhrCCEd9x — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) December 29, 2016

A driver was killed Thursday morning when her car slammed through a guardrail on an overpass in downtown Los Angeles, overturned and landed on the 110 Freeway below, authorities said.The deceased motorist was identified only as a 50-year-old woman.All northbound lanes were temporarily closed after the 4 a.m. crash, which occurred at the Third Street bridge and prompted the California Highway Patrol to issue a SigAlert. Multiple vehicles struck the vehicle after it landed on its roof, investigators said, but no other injuries were reported.At least one lane was subsequently reopened as Los Angeles Fire Department personnel used the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver's body from the Cadillac sedan.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.Northbound traffic was backed up at the crash site as emergency responders and CalTrans crews conducted a cleanup operation and investigation.The scene was cleared at 8:07 a.m., according to the CHP.