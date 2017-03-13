TRAFFIC

Crash snarls traffic on NB 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks

A crash blocked multiple lanes on the northbound 101 Freeway, snarling traffic in Sherman Oaks on Monday, March 13, 2017.

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A crash blocked multiple lanes on the northbound 101 Freeway, snarling traffic in the Sherman Oaks area during the Monday morning commute.

The accident was first reported shortly after 6 a.m. near the 405 Freeway interchange.

Traffic was crawling through just one open lane as emergency personnel investigated the scene. Traffic on the northbound 101 Freeway was backed up all the way to the 170 Freeway.

A car was seen off the side of the freeway in the bushes. Details on injuries or the cause of the accident were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
