A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cruiser and a civilian vehicle collided Thursday morning at an intersection in East L.A., authorities said.A deputy and a civilian each sustained minor injuries in the crash, which happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Arizona Avenue and Olympic Boulevard. Both drivers were treated at the scene.The intersection was closed as investigators collected evidence and examined a black sedan whose front end was severely damaged.The cause of the collision was unknown. No citations or arrests were announced.