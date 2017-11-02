TRAFFIC

Sheriff's deputy, civilian driver suffer minor injuries in crash at East LA intersection

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cruiser and a civilian vehicle collided at an intersection in East L.A. on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cruiser and a civilian vehicle collided Thursday morning at an intersection in East L.A., authorities said.

A deputy and a civilian each sustained minor injuries in the crash, which happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Arizona Avenue and Olympic Boulevard. Both drivers were treated at the scene.

The intersection was closed as investigators collected evidence and examined a black sedan whose front end was severely damaged.

The cause of the collision was unknown. No citations or arrests were announced.
