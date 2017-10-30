After a crash early Monday morning on the 22 Freeway in Garden Grove, the driver and a good Samaritan were struck and killed by another motorist in a subsequent collision, authorities said.The initial crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the westbound 22 at Brookhurst Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.After a passerby stopped to assist the driver, they were both hit in a second crash and pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. They were not immediately identified.The highway patrol issued a SigAlert and shut down all westbound lanes until about 2:40 a.m., when one lane was reopened. Traffic resumed in all lanes shortly after 5:20 a.m.