A fatal crash involving six cars shut down all northbound lanes of the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino early Monday morning.The wreck occurred shortly before 5 a.m. near the 5th Street exit, according to California Highway Patrol.Six cars were involved in the crash - one of which became engulfed in flames.One person was killed in the incident. Coroner's officials were called to the scene.Traffic was diverted off at 3rd Street. It was not known when the closure would be lifted.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.