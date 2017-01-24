TRAFFIC

Man threatens to jump overpass in Hollywood, causing traffic nightmare on 101 Freeway

Authorities direct traffic on the southbound side of the 101 Freeway after a person threatened to jump off an overpass in Hollywood on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities closed both directions of the 101 Freeway in Hollywood after a man threatened to jump from an overpass Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. a person was spotted on the overpass at the southbound 101 Freeway and Hollywood Boulevard and the northbound side at Sunset Boulevard.

The California Highway Patrol chose to close down the freeway until the situation was resolved.

Authorities placed inflatable cushions underneath both sides of the overpass in case the man jumped.

After an hour of negotiation, the suspect climbed back over the side of the overpass and was taken into custody.

Both directions of the freeway were reopened a little after 6 p.m.
