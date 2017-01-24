Authorities closed both directions of the 101 Freeway in Hollywood after a man threatened to jump from an overpass Tuesday afternoon.Around 5 p.m. a person was spotted on the overpass at the southbound 101 Freeway and Hollywood Boulevard and the northbound side at Sunset Boulevard.The California Highway Patrol chose to close down the freeway until the situation was resolved.Authorities placed inflatable cushions underneath both sides of the overpass in case the man jumped.After an hour of negotiation, the suspect climbed back over the side of the overpass and was taken into custody.Both directions of the freeway were reopened a little after 6 p.m.