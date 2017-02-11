  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
TRAFFIC

Laurel Canyon Boulevard reopens after month-long, weather-related closure

EMBED </>More News Videos

Laurel Canyon Boulevard, a major road connecting the San Fernando Valley to Hollywood, is set to reopen Saturday afternoon. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Laurel Canyon Boulevard, a major road connecting the San Fernando Valley to Hollywood, reopened Saturday afternoon.

The roadway was closed early January after heavy rains saturated a hillside, causing a 9,000-pound slab of concrete from a home's foundation to tumble down onto the street.

Crews worked to stabilize the hillside before announcing the reopening. Some work Saturday morning was slowed down because of light showers, but once the rain cleared, workers were able to move K-rails to the curbs.

Workers also cleaned up leftover debris from the road and re-striped it.

During the month-long closure, storefront owners said it affected their business and caused traffic nightmares. The closure put pressure on alternative routes, such as Coldwater Canyon Drive.

Laurel Canyon reopened around 1:30 p.m.
Related Topics:
trafficweatherrainroad closurestorm damagetraffic delayHollywood HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Laurel Canyon closure affecting area businesses
Laurel Canyon still closed after wall slides down saturated hill
Concrete retaining wall threatens to tumble off Hollywood Hills hillside
TRAFFIC
Wrecks pile up on rain-drenched Inland Empire freeways
Several lanes closed on 405 North in Westchester due to multi-vehicle crash
Ortega Highway closed between Lake Elsinore, OC for repairs
Rookie firefighter saves life of jumper in Hollywood
More Traffic
Top Stories
Heavy rain, hail falling in parts of Southland
Health officials investigating meningitis death of LAUSD teacher
Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination
Texas woman calls 911 to report her own murder
Cardiac arrest victim honors OC paramedics for saving her life
Officer, K-9 portrait outtake photos go viral
2 killed after car crashes into traffic signal in San Bernardino
Show More
Knott's Berry Farm to auction off vintage park items
Man reunited with dog stranded on Mt. Baldy after hiking accident
Mother of 5 in critical condition after hit-and-run in Ontario
Suspicious package in heart of Hollywood cleared, police say
Take these precautions when driving in rain
More News
Top Video
Cardiac arrest victim honors OC paramedics for saving her life
Officer, K-9 portrait outtake photos go viral
Knott's Berry Farm to auction off vintage park items
Texas woman calls 911 to report her own murder
More Video