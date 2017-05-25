TRAFFIC

Metro board votes to pull support for proposed 710 Freeway tunnel

EMBED </>More Videos

The Metro Board of Directors voted on Thursday to pull its support for the proposed 710 Freeway tunnel extension project. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Metro Board of Directors voted on Thursday to reallocate its $700 million portion of the 710 Freeway tunnel extension project and put it toward alternative street improvements.

The board voted 12-0, which was in contrast to a Metro staff report that endorsed the tunnel.

The proposed tunnel would run 4.9 miles and help close the 6.2-mile gap between the 710's terminus and the 210 Freeway, at a total cost of over $3 billion.

With Metro pulling its portion of the funding, the project may effectively now be dead, although Caltrans has the final authority on building the tunnel and is expected to vote on the issue later this year or in 2018.

"I know that people have been fed up and it was time to make a decision, and I'm very happy that today's decision was unanimous," said Hilda Solis of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

The possibility of a 710 Freeway extension has been on the table for decades, but has been thwarted by generations of opposition from some of the communities in its path.

Caltrans began in the 1950s and 1960s buying empty lots, houses and apartments along the planned route of the freeway extension.

However, lawsuits and opposition from some communities and activists has kept the project in perpetual limbo for decades.

The Metro board's vote will redirect the agency's $700 million that had been dedicated to the project toward traffic, safety and public transportation improvements along the gap corridor and the greater San Gabriel Valley area.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
traffictransportationvotingmetroconstructionLos AngelesAlhambraPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
3 big events expected to cause traffic delays in Pasadena
Possible suicide temporarily shuts down NB 101 Fwy
1 killed in Santa Clarita after tire smashes through windshield on 14 Fwy
Metro project to create new downtown LA traffic headaches
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 students arrested for allegedly plotting attack at Anaheim school
Crews rush to prevent more flooding in Newport Beach
Home of missing South Pasadena boy's grandmother searched
Armed man allegedly intended to harm police at Phoenix Comicon
Shark sightings bad for some OC businesses
Garden Grove man charged w/ sexually assaulting 2 10-year-old girls
Dozens of soldiers return to OC to reunite with families
Show More
2-year-old boy found in back of stolen car in Buena Park
NASA images show monstrous cyclones churning over Jupiter
4-story home charred in Sherman Oaks fire
42 snakes discovered inside CA storage facility
ICE arrests 188 in SoCal during 5-day operation
More News
Top Video
2 students arrested for allegedly plotting attack at Anaheim school
Dozens of soldiers return to OC to reunite with families
Shark sightings bad for some OC businesses
Home of missing South Pasadena boy's grandmother searched
More Video