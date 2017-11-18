NB 405 shut down in San Fernando Valley after crash

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down at Sherman Way in the San Fernando Valley after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m.
Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle involved in the crash was traveling on the southbound side but overturned and landed on the northbound side.
At least one person was reported trapped in a vehicle initially and listed in critical condition.
The CHP said southbound lanes were clear,.
