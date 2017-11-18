NB 405 shut down in San Fernando Valley after crash

The northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down at Sherman Way in the San Fernando Valley after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening.The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m.Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle involved in the crash was traveling on the southbound side but overturned and landed on the northbound side.At least one person was reported trapped in a vehicle initially and listed in critical condition.The CHP said southbound lanes were clear,.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.