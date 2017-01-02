TRAVEL

Customs computer outage creates big airport delays
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer outage caused a big headache for thousands of travelers.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
International travelers were reporting delays at airports around the country on Monday, including the Los Angeles International Airport, because of an outage affecting U.S. Customs computers.

Social media users were sending out photos of hundreds of people in line at airports in Miami, Atlanta, New York, Washington D.C. and elsewhere, describing the situation as a "nightmare" and trying to figure out what was happening.

Customs issued a statement saying the agency was experiencing a temporary outage:

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry and taking immediate action to address the technology disruption," the agency said in a written statement.

"CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security."

LAX officials confirmed the airport was also impacted by the outage.


Customs stated the outage was resolved after about four hours.

"During the technology disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards. At this time, there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature," customs officials stated following the outage.
