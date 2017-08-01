Starting today, guests of select Walt Disney World Resorts can get a fast & friendly ride in a new Minnie Van: https://t.co/hoDsnYzwu6 pic.twitter.com/NRKhl7waZ1 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 31, 2017

Need a ride at Disney World? You can now call a Lyft "Minnie Van."Guests at two of Walt Disney World's resorts, the Boardwalk or Yacht and Beach Club, can summon a Minnie Mouse-themed Lyft to drive them to their chosen destination anywhere on the property."Minnie Vans" can carry up to six guests and each have two car seats inside for children. Guests are driven in style by Disney cast members in costume.Lyft is making a habit of teaming up with big names. Earlier this month, Lyft teamed up with Taco Bell for a new "Taco Mode" service.Disney and Lyft haven't said when or if the program will expand to other Disney Resorts or if the service will launch in Disneyland.