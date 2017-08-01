  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
TRAVEL

Disney's 'Minnie Vans' transport guests around Walt Disney World Resort

Guests staying in Disney World's Boardwalk or Yacht and Beach Club resorts can now call a Lyft to drive them to wherever they want to go within the Walt Disney World Resort.

ABC7.com staff
ORLANDO, Fla. (KABC) --
Need a ride at Disney World? You can now call a Lyft "Minnie Van."

Guests at two of Walt Disney World's resorts, the Boardwalk or Yacht and Beach Club, can summon a Minnie Mouse-themed Lyft to drive them to their chosen destination anywhere on the property.

"Minnie Vans" can carry up to six guests and each have two car seats inside for children. Guests are driven in style by Disney cast members in costume.



Lyft is making a habit of teaming up with big names. Earlier this month, Lyft teamed up with Taco Bell for a new "Taco Mode" service.
MORE: Taco Bell Partners with Lyft to offer 'ride-thru' meals

Disney and Lyft haven't said when or if the program will expand to other Disney Resorts or if the service will launch in Disneyland.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelDisney WorldlyfttransportationvacationdisneyFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Long Beach residents upset over late-night flights
Two-year-old fist-bumps fellow passengers
Lush, untouched Sierra land opening to public
Spend a night in an owl-shaped cabin for free
More Travel
Top Stories
Strong winds, hail lead to major street flooding in IE
VIDEO: Irvine 4-year-old, nanny find burglar inside home
Heavy rain, lightning to continue in SoCal Tuesday night
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
ICE raids targeting families net 650 arrests
Report says Trump called White House a 'dump'
Search suspended for missing couple in Joshua Tree
South Pasadena father pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son
Show More
Mom of man shot by deputies in Ladera Heights says son was mentally ill
Kathy Griffin shaves head
Woman burned by flash while trying to blow out popular candle
WATCH: Mako shark surprises passengers aboard boat in OC
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos