  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
TRAVEL

Finnair Flight 666 lands in Helsinki on Friday the 13th

(Shutterstock)

Would you board Flight 666 to "HEL" on Friday the 13th? A few brave souls did just that, and they're back safe on the ground.

Finnair Flight AY666 out of Copenhagen took off at 13:07 local time on Jan. 13 and landed in Helsinki, Finland at 15:41, according to Finnair's flight list.


Helsinki airport (code HEL) also had the flight listed under its arrivals.

The eerily-timed flight has taken to the skies before, according to the Associated Press in Helsinki, who wrote about the daily flight on Sept. 13, 2013. The pilot of that flight said that he and other pilots had joked about it, adding, "I'm not a superstitious man. It's only a coincidence for me."
Related Topics:
travelsocietyair travelu.s. & world
Load Comments
TRAVEL
VIDEO: Baby gray whale and mom glide under boat off Laguna Beach
Commercial flights from LAX to Cuba begin on Thursday
Long lines pack LAX on last day of holiday rush
Customs computer outage creates big airport delays
New 2017 driving laws in California
More Travel
Top Stories
Man struck in head, killed in fight in Westlake District
Massive downed tree blocks Northridge street
Flooded streets wreak havoc in Inland Empire
Before/after images illustrate California's drought recovery
Source: Chargers agree to 4-year deal with Anthony Lynn
LA supervisor holds meeting to calm fears of immigrants on edge
Bush daughters give Obama girls advice in open letter
Show More
Drought better, but SoCal still needs to conserve water, officials say
Fun facts about the number 13
Lake Elsinore shooting leads to SWAT activity at Orange liquor store
Some people are too superstitious to have a baby on Friday the 13th
Laurel Canyon still closed after wall slides down saturated hill
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos