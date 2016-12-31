TRAVEL

How to get free ride home New Year's Eve if you've been drinking

(Shutterstock)

By Tim Rearden
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Several companies are stepping up to help prevent drunk drivers from hitting the roads on New Year's Eve in Southern California.

American Cab is offering revelers free cab rides home between 10 p.m. on Saturday and 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Callers must call the American Cab's dispatch at (760) 300-0000 and specify they're calling for the "Home Safe" program.

If you drove your car and need it in the morning, AAA has you covered with its annual Tipsy Tow service, which will give a ride and vehicle tow for drivers who have consumed too much alcohol.

Drivers can call (800) 400-4111 and state, "I need a Tipsy Tow." The service is available from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Keep in mind that Tipsy Tow excludes rides for passengers, is restricted to a one-way trip and the destination must be to the driver's residence. Those needing long-distance rides and tows beyond the free range should expect to pay a fee.

To learn more, click here.

City News Service contributed to this report.
