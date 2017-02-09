LAX cancellations, delays caused by East Coast storm

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A fast-moving storm dumped up to 8 inches of snow across the East Coast and the severe conditions created a ripple effect across the country Thursday morning.
As the storm pounded New York, Boston and Philadelphia, at least 3,880 flights were canceled and at least 4,785 were delayed across the country, according to FlightAware.com.
Travelers at the Los Angeles International Airport dealt with numerous flight delays and cancellations.
"We knew there was going to be a major storm coming," said Tom Kehoe, who was delayed at LAX while trying to travel back to New York. "We didn't know how bad the impact would be in New York, Philly and Boston, but we'll see what happens."
According to FlightAware.com, LAX had at least 165 flight delays and at least 85 cancellations on Thursday.
At least 11 airlines had issued travel waivers along the East Coast and JetBlue canceled 60 percent of its flights Thursday morning.
Blizzard warnings were issued for parts of New York and eastern Massachusetts. Winter storm warnings were issued for Philadelphia, New York, Boston, and Portland, Maine.
The storm was expected to clear by Friday morning.
ABC News contributed to this report.