TRAVEL

Vicious fight on Southwest flight caught on video

EMBED </>More Videos

Passengers captured video of a fight between two men on a Southwest Airlines flight that had landed in Burbank on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
A vicious fight broke out on a Southwest flight as it was taxiing in Burbank, as one man was seen repeatedly punching another before passengers were able to pull him away.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery, while police said the victim suffered a contusion to his left eye, a laceration to his nose and a chipped tooth.

Burbank police identified the suspect as Chaze Mickalo Cable, 37, of Lancaster. He was arrested for assault and battery and held on $50,000 bail.

In video captured by other passengers, the suspect is seen wrestling with another man as a woman screams "Get off, what is wrong with you!" and tries to pull him away.

The wrestling turns to punching as the two roll over onto another seat and fall on top of a flight attendant who was trying to intervene.

The suspect is seen throwing multiple punches before other passengers are finally able to intervene and stop the attack.

EMBED More News Videos

A Lancaster man was arrested after a fight on a Southwest airline that had landed in Burbank on Sunday, May 7, 2017.



Airport police responded and arrested Cable, then turned him over to the Burbank Police Department.

It wasn't immediately clear what started the fight or if the two men knew each other prior to the flight.

Flight 2530 on Sunday had arrived from Dallas and was stopping in Burbank before heading to Oakland. The fight occurred as passengers were preparing to deplane.

In a statement, Southwest said the altercation actually involved three passengers and thanked its employees for intervening.

"Our employees are our everyday heroes and are trained to de-escalate conflict while delivering heartfelt hospitality on nearly 4,000 flights to nearly the half-million customers who fly Southwest every day," the airline said.
Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinesassaultairline industryairlinefightBurbank
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Long Beach shark advisory in effect after multiple sightings
Major LAX airline terminal shift underway
SoCal family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
American Airlines plans to make seating even tighter
More Travel
Top Stories
Trump fires FBI Director Comey, White House says
Small dog chases large bear through yard of Bradbury home
4 killed, 1 critically injured in fiery rollover crash in Highland
Man convicted in 2001 murder of pregnant girlfriend, unborn son
SoCal doctor develops program to reduce ACL tears for female athletes
Missing NorCal college student found dead
Woman dragged by SUV in Whittier attempted robbery
Show More
New video may hold clues in Harbor City deadly shooting
Unmarked sheriff's department cruiser stolen in Alhambra
Man found guilty in case of missing 15-year-old CA girl
Laguna Beach considers expanding ban on smoking
Down syndrome soccer team plays in their first match
More News
Top Video
4 killed, 1 critically injured in fiery rollover crash in Highland
Woman dragged by SUV in Whittier attempted robbery
SoCal doctor develops program to reduce ACL tears for female athletes
New video may hold clues in Harbor City deadly shooting
More Video