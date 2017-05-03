SoCal family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta airplane because they refused to yield a seat held by their young son.
The Schear family says they were flying from Hawaii to Los Angeles last week when airline staff asked them to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son and carry him on their laps for the duration of the flight.
They tried to refuse and argued with airline staff, but say they were threatened with being sent to jail.
They filmed the encounter with airport staff and posted it on YouTube.
"You're saying you're gonna give that away to someone else when I paid for that seat?" Brian Schear says to an airline employee. "That's not right."
Eventually they yielded and were kicked off the flight around midnight. The family then had to pay for a hotel room and buy new tickets, without receiving a refund.
Schear says he originally bought the seat for his 18-year-old son Mason, but then decided to send him home on an earlier flight so that he could use the seat for his younger child, Grayson, who was placed in a car seat.
The airline staff tells him they need the seat because the flight is overbooked and the original passenger whose name was on the seat isn't using it. One airline employee tells him that under FAA regulations, 2-year-old children are not supposed to have their own seats at all and are supposed to sit in parents' laps for the duration of the flight.
"With him being 2, he cannot sit in the car seat," one airline employee tells him. "He has to sit in your arms the whole time."
The accuracy of that statement is not entirely clear, as the websites for both the FAA and Delta appear to encourage parents to buy separate seats for young children and use a child safety restraint system.
RELATED: FAA tip sheet for traveling with small children
RELATED: Delta's guidelines for traveling with children
"We want you and your children to have the safest, most comfortable flight possible," Delta's website advises parents. "For kids under the age of two, we recommend you purchase a seat on the aircraft and use an approved child safety seat."
Schear says Grayson flew in his own seat on the original flight out to Hawaii without a problem. He says Delta knew he was planning to use the seat for his younger son when they boarded.
"You need to do what's right," he tells the airline employee. "I bought the seat and you need to just leave us alone."
The encounter came as the airline industry is already facing bad publicity for video that showed a doctor being forcibly dragged off an overbooked Chicago flight, resulting in a concussion, broken nose and two lost teeth.