Truck platooning pilot program could revolutionize trucking industry

A new high-tech system called truck platooning will allow trucks to travel on automation, helping to reduce driver fatigue, green house gases and space used on roadways. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The future of the trucking industry has arrived and it's called truck platooning.

It's a high tech system that allows trucks to travel on automation and closely together. Officials said the benefits go far beyond the roads.

"This is safety for the drivers because there is less driver fatigue," Lauren Wonder with Caltrans explained. "They are maintaining their vigilance and driving, but they're not constantly on the gas and on the brake pedal."

In the video player above, ABC7's Mayde Gomez takes a closer look at the pilot program.
