TRAVEL

Giant lobster found in checked baggage at Boston airport

A huge lobster was found in checked luggage at Boston's Logan International Airport. (TSA)

Great catch! Transportation Security Administration workers are trained to find all sorts of things in luggage, but a recent item is among one of the more bizarre.

Staff at Logan International Airport pulled out a live, 20-pound lobster from checked baggage.

"It's actually fairly common in the New England region," TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy told The Boston Globe. "I cannot speak to any airline policies, but TSA has no prohibition on transporting lobsters."

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy tweeted a photo of the lobster.


Live lobsters are allowed in checked luggage provided they are placed "in a clear, plastic, spill proof container," according to TSA's website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelair travelTSAwatercoolerbuzzworthy
Load Comments
TRAVEL
VIDEO: Flight returns to Australian airport after violent shaking
VIDEO: Playful humpback whale breaches close to boat
Traveler pays just $76 for a $7,000 first-class flight
Warning: Shark chumming putting local beachgoers at risk
More Travel
Top Stories
Father of South Pasadena boy deemed flight risk before arrest for 'pre-planned' murder
Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
5 arrested after Santa Ana soccer brawl
Castaic woman shoots suspect during burglary attempt
It's back: Nintendo releasing mini Super NES Classic Edition
Devastating citrus disease spreads to Orange County
Man dies after being shot multiple times at Riverside gas station
Show More
Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in killing of Baby Doe
Suspect in custody after Pico Rivera deputy-involved shooting
Santa Clarita brush fire burns 870 acres
Philando Castile's mother reaches $3M settlement
Driver, kids survive after SUV crashes into motel pool
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos