.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage...including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V — Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017

Great catch! Transportation Security Administration workers are trained to find all sorts of things in luggage, but a recent item is among one of the more bizarre.Staff at Logan International Airport pulled out a live, 20-pound lobster from checked baggage."It's actually fairly common in the New England region," TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy told The Boston Globe . "I cannot speak to any airline policies, but TSA has no prohibition on transporting lobsters."TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy tweeted a photo of the lobster.Live lobsters are allowed in checked luggage provided they are placed "in a clear, plastic, spill proof container," according to TSA's website