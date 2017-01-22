United Airlines ground stop lifted following 'IT issue'

UPDATE: The ground stop has been lifted. We?re working to get flights on their way. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We?re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

United Airlines lifted an hour-long ground stop after halting all domestic flights due to a computer issue, airline officials said Sunday afternoon.The lift comes after a tweet from officials at about 5 p.m. PT, which stated there was an "IT problem." The airline did not give any more details, and it was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.United spokesperson Maddie King issued a statement saying crews were working to fix the issue.United Airlines and United Express, based in Chicago, operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.