  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD

Contact ABC7 Los Angeles

We want to hear from you! Contact us in the following ways:

ABC7 Broadcast Center

500 Circle Seven Drive
Glendale, CA 91201

Main Line: 818-863-7777
ABC7's phone system is automated. Please select from the various options to reach the appropriate department.

Breaking News Tips: 877-777-NEWS (6397), then dial 1.
ABC7 Job Line: 818-863-7JOB (7562)

Tips may be submitted via social media by posting publicly and including #abc7eyewitness. You may also message us directly on the following platforms:
facebook.com/ABC7
twitter.com/abc7
instagram.com/abc7la/

Submit #ABC7eyewitness news tips
Submit press releases
Advertise on ABC7 and abc7.com
Email: ABC7 Eyewitness News
Email: Website, apps & email newsletter subscriptions
Email: Closed Captioning
Email: Public Affairs
Email: Eye on L.A.
Email: Vista L.A.
Email: Sports Zone
Email: Eyewitness Newsmakers

Order video clips and transcripts from newscasts
LA CLIPS: 323-962-2029
For ABC News: 212-456-7477 if you do not know the program title and date
Videos are not available for World News segments

Closed Captioning Issues
(THIS LINE IS STRICTLY FOR CAPTIONING COMPLAINTS ONLY)
818-863-7008

captionHelp@abc7.com
Fax: 818-863-7514

Request Satellite Waivers
The Satellite Home Viewer Improvement Act requires that consumers request waivers from their satellite providers. Satellite providers might forward requests to KABC-TV for evaluation. We have 30 days to respond.

Request an ABC7 Personality
818-863-7230
Fax: 818-863-7227
ABC7 Broadcast Center
(Name of ABC7 personality you are requesting)
C/O Teresa Samaniego
500 Circle Seven Drive
Glendale, CA, 91201

Your request must appear on your organization's stationery or letterhead. Be sure to include the name of the individual, as well as the type, day and time of the event. Also, include your contact information.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Top Stories
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Former LASD Deputy James Sexton freed from prison
Woman, 71, found dead in Hermosa Beach in apparent drowning
Man struck in head, killed in fight in Westlake District
Local artists take part in political exhibition at DTLA Art Walk
'Exorcist' author William Peter Blatty dies at 89
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland
Show More
Massive downed tree blocks Northridge street
Before/after images illustrate California's drought recovery
LA supervisor holds meeting to calm fears of immigrants on edge
Flooded streets wreak havoc in Inland Empire
Source: Chargers agree to 4-year deal with Anthony Lynn
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos