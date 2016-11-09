Contact ABC7 Los Angeles

We want to hear from you! Contact us in the following ways:ABC7 Broadcast Center500 Circle Seven DriveGlendale, CA 91201Main Line: 818-863-7777ABC7's phone system is automated. Please select from the various options to reach the appropriate department.Breaking News Tips: 877-777-NEWS (6397), then dial 1.ABC7 Job Line: 818-863-7JOB (7562)Tips may be submitted via social media by posting publicly and including #abc7eyewitness. You may also message us directly on the following platforms:Order video clips and transcripts from newscastsLA CLIPS: 323-962-2029For ABC News: 212-456-7477 if you do not know the program title and dateVideos are not available for World News segmentsClosed Captioning Issues(THIS LINE IS STRICTLY FOR CAPTIONING COMPLAINTS ONLY)818-863-7008captionHelp@abc7.comFax: 818-863-7514Request Satellite WaiversThe Satellite Home Viewer Improvement Act requires that consumers request waivers from their satellite providers. Satellite providers might forward requests to KABC-TV for evaluation. We have 30 days to respond.Request an ABC7 Personality818-863-7230Fax: 818-863-7227ABC7 Broadcast Center(Name of ABC7 personality you are requesting)C/O Teresa Samaniego500 Circle Seven DriveGlendale, CA, 91201Your request must appear on your organization's stationery or letterhead. Be sure to include the name of the individual, as well as the type, day and time of the event. Also, include your contact information.