Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's brother has been arrested in Valley Village on suspicion of possessing child pornography, Eyewitness News has learned.Bruce Paddock was taken into custody at a location in the 5300 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard Wednesday morning.Los Angeles Police Department and federal sources told ABC News he is suspected of possessing child porn and of sexual exploitation of a child.The incident appeared to be completely unrelated to the Las Vegas investigation, according to ABC News.A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that the the child porn case predates the Vegas shooting, and Bruce Paddock is not considered a suspect in the massacre.The LAPD is the leading agency in this case.Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more were wounded Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower.Another brother, Eric Paddock, spoke to media following the shooting but Bruce Paddock did not.