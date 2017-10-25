Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's brother arrested for child porn in Valley Village

(Shutterstock)

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's brother has been arrested in Valley Village on suspicion of possessing child pornography, Eyewitness News has learned.

Bruce Paddock was taken into custody at a location in the 5300 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department and federal sources told ABC News he is suspected of possessing child porn and of sexual exploitation of a child.

The incident appeared to be completely unrelated to the Las Vegas investigation, according to ABC News.

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that the the child porn case predates the Vegas shooting, and Bruce Paddock is not considered a suspect in the massacre.

The LAPD is the leading agency in this case.

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more were wounded Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower.

Another brother, Eric Paddock, spoke to media following the shooting but Bruce Paddock did not.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child pornographylas vegas mass shootingLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyValley Village
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
DUI suspect arrested after bicyclist killed in Koreatown
Which World Series tickets offer fans best value?
$140K worth of iPhone 8s stolen in armed robbery
Scorching temps, dry conditions continue across SoCal
Fats Domino, amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
Dodgers off to hot start in World Series with win over Astros
Teacher, who told student to 'speak American,' apologizes
Dodgers organist sees World Series in his 2nd year
Show More
Video from the scene of fatal campus shooting
Bergdahl due back in court with Trump talk looming over case
Santa Clarita suspect tried to kidnap girl, 12
Man fined for singing 'Everybody Dance Now' in car
Guard called 911 about Palmdale boy, was told it wasn't emergency
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
PHOTOS: 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles
More Photos