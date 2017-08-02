A robbery at gunpoint in Glendale was caught on camera, and police are hoping the public can help identify the suspect before he strikes again.The video shows the suspect walking through the parking lot as the 55-year-old victim parks her car. The thief makes a U-turn and goes straight for her open door. He points a gun at her and demands her purse. There's a brief struggle as he tries to pull the purse away and then he runs to his car and flees.The crime happened June 26 in the 300 block of Salem Street.The suspect is described as a man between 19 and 25 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a light beard and thin build.He fled in a white 2006 to 2011 Lexus GS300 or 350 with aftermarket rims and possible damage to the right rear passenger door.Authorities hope the public will be able to identify the gunman before he strikes again.Many Glendale residents said they were surprised to hear of the armed robbery in their area, which they said usually feels very safe. Police, on the other hand, said there has been a rise in similar crimes."It's a very dangerous situation, and the fact that this individual had a firearm really escalates the risk and the safety of our community," said Sgt. Robert William of the Glendale Police Department.Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect was urged to call Glendale police.