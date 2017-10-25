Dramatic video captured in Argentina shows the moment a lightning bolt narrowly missed a 12-year-old boy in his own backyard.Carolina Kotur was inside her home and recording her son playing in the rain in their backyard.The video begins with the boy holding his umbrella as rain water rushes from a downspout.The boy steps out onto the lawn and into a puddle of water. Shortly afterward, there is a flash of light. Kotur shrieks and the video suddenly stops.The lightning bolt struck a tree right behind the boy and ignited a backyard fence.Fortunately, the boy was not seriously injured.Kotur said she shared the video so that other moms can see how dangerous playing in the rain can be.