Video shows 5 Brea officers rescue man from burning car

EMBED </>More Videos

A Brea police officer's dashcam captured dramatic footage of him and four others pulling a man from a burning vehicle. (KABC)

BREA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Brea police officer's dashcam captured dramatic footage of him and four others pulling a man from a burning vehicle.

The scene unfolded just after midnight near Lambert Road and Sunflower Street. The 66-year-old victim told investigators he fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed his car into a tree.

The vehicle then overturned and burst into flames. That's when five Brea officers jumped into action.

"Thankfully, the officers got there very quickly. At one point, we had five officers there with fire extinguishers trying to put the fire out," Lt. Darrin Deverux said.

But the flames were too intense and roared back to life. As firefighters rushed to put out the blaze, the officers worked together to free the man from his crumpled vehicle.

They finally pulled him from the wreckage as the fire continued to burn.

"This could have been much worse. Thankfully, the officers were in the area. There were some citizens nearby that also helped with some fire extinguishers. So thankfully they were able to get this gentleman out before he obviously succumbed to his injuries," Deverux said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital to be treated for burns and other moderate injuries. The officers also sustained some minor burns and cuts during the rescue.

But those heroes were simply doing everything they could to save a life.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashcar firefire rescuedashcam videorescuepolice officerBreaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
At least 26 dead, 20 injured in Texas church shooting
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
President Trump tweets about Texas church shooting
3 killed in early morning 2-vehicle collision in Carson
Average price per gallon skyrockets in LA since gas tax
'Magic mushrooms' legalization effort clears first hurdle in CA
Suspects sought in deadly Santa Monica party bus shooting
Show More
First American woman in 40 years wins NYC Marathon
1 killed, 3 others injured in Santa Clarita multi-car crash
Man arrested after threatening Azusa runners with fake rifle
Man found shot to death in South LA
Sen. Rand Paul suffers minor injury in assault at home, police say
More News
Top Video
At least 26 dead, 20 injured in Texas church shooting
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
President Trump tweets about Texas church shooting
1 killed, 3 others injured in Santa Clarita multi-car crash
More Video