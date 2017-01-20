A second storm is moving through the Southland Friday evening, leaving behind clear skies and cool temperatures.Los Angeles and Orange counties will experience high temperature of 61 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire may continue to see heavy rainfall. There will be a high temperature of 57 degrees.A flash flood warning was issued for parts of San Bernardino County until 5 p.m.A winter storm warning has been issued for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountain areas. The warning expires at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.Beaches will also see clear evening skies and a high temperature of 60 degrees.Ocean and bay water advisories have been issued for the possibility of elevated bacteria in the water connected to storm and urban runoff.Mountains could see more snowfall into the evening as the storm moves out. Temperatures will be in the low 30s. More snow as well as rain is expected through the weekend.By the time the series of storms finishes, the mountains could see a total of 2 feet or more of snow at higher elevations. Anyone traveling to the mountains should make sure they have chains on their vehicles.Deserts will see rain and wind with a high temperature of 49 degrees.Saturday is expected to be mostly clear, but a third storm is expected to drench SoCal again Sunday and Monday, bringing 2-3 inches of rain and possible flooding in the burn areas.