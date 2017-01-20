WEATHER

2nd of 3 storms moves out of Southern California Friday night
EMBED </>More News Videos

Steady rainfall will continue to drench the Southland Friday, but by the afternoon it should clear out as temperatures stay cool in the 60s. (KABC)

A second storm is moving through the Southland Friday evening, leaving behind clear skies and cool temperatures.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will experience high temperature of 61 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire may continue to see heavy rainfall. There will be a high temperature of 57 degrees.

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of San Bernardino County until 5 p.m.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountain areas. The warning expires at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Beaches will also see clear evening skies and a high temperature of 60 degrees.

Ocean and bay water advisories have been issued for the possibility of elevated bacteria in the water connected to storm and urban runoff.

Mountains could see more snowfall into the evening as the storm moves out. Temperatures will be in the low 30s. More snow as well as rain is expected through the weekend.

By the time the series of storms finishes, the mountains could see a total of 2 feet or more of snow at higher elevations. Anyone traveling to the mountains should make sure they have chains on their vehicles.

Deserts will see rain and wind with a high temperature of 49 degrees.

Saturday is expected to be mostly clear, but a third storm is expected to drench SoCal again Sunday and Monday, bringing 2-3 inches of rain and possible flooding in the burn areas.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
"
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Heavy rain causes thick mud, debris flow in Duarte
Storm brings flooding, traffic messes to SoCal
VIDEO: Tree nearly crushes van in OC
After intense rain, snow and flooding, SoCal braces for 2nd round of storms
More Weather
Top Stories
Heavy rain causes thick mud, debris flow in Duarte
Storm brings flooding, traffic messes to SoCal
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of United States
217 arrested amid chaotic confrontation near inauguration
LA demonstrators protest President Trump
Los Angeles councilman calls for more police on streets
3,000 pounds of weed disguised as watermelons seized
Show More
After today, America will be...
Local investors worried about Trump policies on China trade
360 view: What it looks like to be at Trump's inauguration
VIDEO: Man knocked out while allegedly trying to return stolen phone
Suspect sought in shooting death of man in Reseda
More News
Top Video
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of United States
Los Angeles councilman calls for more police on streets
217 arrested amid chaotic confrontation near inauguration
VIDEO: Tree nearly crushes van in OC
More Video