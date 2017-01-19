A second round of rain is expected to hit the Southland Friday morning ahead of yet another storm over the weekend.The second cold front will bring moderate rain to most regions, starting with Ventura County around 4 a.m. Friday.The system will move on to Los Angeles County around 7:30 a.m. and will likely bring steady rainfall until the late afternoon hours.Friday evening and Saturday are expected to be mostly clear, but a third storm is expected to drench SoCal again Sunday and Monday, bringing 2-3 inches of rain and possible flooding in the burn areas.Friday, Los Angeles and Orange counties should see about an inch of rain, with a high temperature of 59 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see heavier rainfall, with up to 2 inches. There will be a high temperature of 59 degrees.A winter storm warning has been issued for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountain areas. The warning expires Saturday morning.Beaches will also see rain Friday, with 4-7 feet surf and a high temperature of 57 degrees.Ocean and bay water advisories have been issued for the possibility of elevated bacteria in the water connected to storm and urban runoff.Mountains could see about 5-10 inches of snowfall at the 5,000-foot elevation, with a high temperature of only 32 degrees. More snow as well as rain is expected through the weekend.By the time the series of storms finishes, the mountains could see a total of 2 feet or more of snow at higher elevations.Anyone traveling to the mountains should make sure they have chains on their vehicles.Deserts will see rain and wind with a high temperature of 49 degrees.