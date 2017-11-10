#EARTHQUAKE: Preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes near West Athens, USGS says. Did you feel it? pic.twitter.com/ZGt8a0zLpl — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 10, 2017

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled the West Athens neighborhood overnight.The temblor, which struck around 1:25 a.m. Friday, was centered approximately 3.1 miles east of Lennox, 3.1 miles north of Gardena and 3.1 miles southeast of Inglewood, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.People felt the shaking as far away as the valley, Carson and even Huntington Beach.No damage or injuries were reported.