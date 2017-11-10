WEATHER

3.2-magnitude earthquake rattles West Athens area

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled the West Athens neighborhood overnight. (KABC)

WEST ATHENS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled the West Athens neighborhood overnight.

The temblor, which struck around 1:25 a.m. Friday, was centered approximately 3.1 miles east of Lennox, 3.1 miles north of Gardena and 3.1 miles southeast of Inglewood, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People felt the shaking as far away as the valley, Carson and even Huntington Beach.

No damage or injuries were reported.
