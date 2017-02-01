WEATHER

78-year-old grandma makes a snow angel

EMBED </>More News Videos

This family came together to help grandma have fun in the snow. (Chris Howerton via Storyful)

Grandma just wanted to play in the snow, but she needed a little help from her family to make the perfect snow angel.

Chris Howerton posted a video to YouTube of his uncles helping his grandma make a snow angel in Idaho.

Howerton said on YouTube, "My grandma loves the snow here in Idaho but can't walk well anymore and can't see well at all but she still wanted to go out and make a snow angel."

Grandma joyfully waved her arms and legs to make the snow angel and let out a celebratory "Woo!" when she finished.
Related Topics:
weatherfamilydistractionbuzzworthyfeel good
Load Comments
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Wednesday
Check out this giant 20-foot snowman
Asteroid passes close to Earth days after its discovery
Winter storms preview sea-rise damage to California cities, roads
More Weather
Top Stories
Double shooting in South Los Angeles leaves 2 men dead
Infant dies of starvation after parents' overdose deaths
Poll: 68 percent of Californians oppose Calexit
Trump names Gorsuch as nominee for Supreme Court
Budweiser's Super Bowl ad focuses on immigration
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 14 years later
Crews evaluating hillside stability after Hollywood Hills landslide
Show More
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
Protests held in Riverside, Irvine against Trump travel order
Placentia man arrested for 9th alleged DUI
Robbery suspects lead LA deputies on chase with baby in car
Parents of toddler found wandering in Van Nuys located
More News
Top Video
Double shooting in South Los Angeles leaves 2 men dead
Protests held in Riverside, Irvine against Trump travel order
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 14 years later
Suspect killed by police after Hollywood stabbing rampage
More Video