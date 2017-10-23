WEATHER

Another scorcher on tap for SoCal Tuesday

After a record-breaking Monday, Tuesday will see a continuation of hot temps in SoCal. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A ridge of high pressure is bringing hot, dry and gusty Santa Ana conditions to Southern California on Tuesday after ushering in record-breaking temperatures Monday.

Downtown Los Angeles and much of Orange County could hit 102 degrees on Tuesday for a record-high start to the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

The extreme heat is elevating the risk for wildfires, sustaining a red flag warning for most of the Southland until Wednesday evening.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will also hit a high of 102 on Tuesday, with conditions remaining dry.

Coastal areas will also continue to be warm, with temperatures hitting 90 and surf in the 1-3 feet range.

Mountain communities will be milder, reaching a high of only 70. Winds in the passes could hit 25 mph.

The high desert will be warm and sunny, hitting a high of 90.


7-Day Forecasts
