Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found frozen in Swiss glacier

The bodies of a couple who have been missing since August 1942 were discovered frozen inside a glacier in Switzerland on Friday, July 14. (Glacier300 via Storyful)

Seventy five years after going to feed cows on their farm, the mummified corpses of a couple have been found frozen in a Switzerland glacier.

Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin left on the long walk to feed their cattle in a meadow above Chandolin in the Valais canton on August 15, 1942, but never returned. Their bodies were discovered by a worker from the cable car and ski lift company Glacier 3000 in the Tsanfleuron glacier. The glacier is retreating causing much of the area to become uncovered, according to Accuweather.

Along with the couple's World War II-era clothes, they also had several items well-preserved items - such as a book and watch - that helped local police identify the remains.
