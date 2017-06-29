WEATHER

Crooked waterspout spotted off Florida coast

A waterspout spotted off the Florida coast didn't have a conventional vortex shape. (Instagram/brentschlosser via Storyful)

A waterspout off of Hudson Beach, Florida, on Wednesday had a wonky-looking shape.

This crooked vortex was seen just one day after two other large waterspouts were spotted in other parts of Florida.
