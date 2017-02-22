After a massive storm struck the Southland, damage is still being felt days later in cities such as Pasadena, Santa Clarita and Studio City.A 50-foot pine tree came crashing down onto a garage and truck in a driveway in Pasadena, which echoed a scene that happened in another part of the city last week.In Studio City, crews were chest deep in sewer water repairing a damaged line that created a 20-foot sinkhole. The sinkhole had swallowed up two cars Friday night.A resident in Santa Clarita witnessed a river of mud flow into her pool and throughout her backyard. Surveillance video showed the fast-moving amount of debris cover the yard within minutes.