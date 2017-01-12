  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Flooded streets wreak havoc in Inland Empire
Flooded streets wreaked havoc for drivers heading home Thursday evening as rain swept through the Inland Empire. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Flooded streets wreaked havoc for drivers heading home Thursday evening as rain swept through the Inland Empire.

Eyewitness News viewers sent us photos and videos from all across Riverside and San Bernardino counties documenting the intense rain.

In Perris, Instagram user "al.venessa" tagged #abc7eyewitness while sharing video of students outside Perris High School using the fence to avoid walking down flooded sidewalks.


In San Bernardino, Keith Wisneski shared video from Sierra Way that showed cars and buses struggling to make it through the flooded roadway.


In Menifee, Amanda Lorei sent in video to Eyewitness News on Facebook showing us how flooding completely took over Goetz Road in front of her home.


"Sandbags are disappearing by the minute," she says as you can hear the water rushing down the street.

MORE: Track the weather with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD

In San Jacinto, Instagram user "rzr.1000.driver" tagged #abc7eyewitness while sharing video of cars navigating flooded streets.


Radar images showed heavy rain and snow throughout the Inland Empire.


While the concern for flooding and mudslides lingered, many celebrated the much-needed water to help combat California's drought.
