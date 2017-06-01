The start of June means the commencement of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season and forecasters are planning for a busy one.If you have plans to visit the East Coast, the Gulf Coast, or the Caribbean over the summer there's a good chance you'll encounter some nasty weather.Experts are predicting as many as 17 named storms and half are expected to become hurricanes. Four are predicted to become "major" hurricanes.This means they are category three or above with winds of at least 100 miles per hour.Tropical storm Arlene has already occurred early in April. The next name on the list is set to be Bret followed by Cindy, Don and Emily.The hurricane season runs all the way to November 30th.