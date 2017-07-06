Heat wave prompts park closure in Monrovia

Temperatures were hot Thursday, but they will be even hotter Friday, which prompted the closure of a popular park and preserve in Monrovia.Some areas are expected to reach highs of up to 110 degrees, so people prepared for the worst.The Monrovia Fire Department issued an excessive heat watch for the area, starting Friday at 9 a.m. until at least Saturday night.The city's community center will be open as a cooling center. A popular spot for visitors - Canyon Park and the Hillside Wildlife Preserve - will be closed during the heat watch."For us, having people outside of the hillsides with elevated fire danger, with elevated temperature, helps us not only reduce the medical-related illnesses but the fire-related issues as well," Chief Brad Dover said.Most of the hikers agreed with the fire department's decision to close the park over the next couple of days."If they're saying that there's a danger with the dry heat right now and they have to close this area, I would rather have people outside of the park if there is a fire versus having people inside the park with a fire," Monrovia resident Antonio Ybarra said.