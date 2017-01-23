San Bernardino Mtns open to residents only. Avoid using hwys 330, 18 and 38 if possible. pic.twitter.com/XOPNOKmIaA — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) January 23, 2017

Recent Southern California storms dropped several feet of snow in the San Bernardino Mountains, making for dangerous driving conditions and leading to several road closures.The California Highway Patrol urged drivers to avoid highways 330, 18 and 38, allowing only residents to use them.It was a snow day for all the schools in the mountains, with buses in the parking lot unable to move."Let's just say Running Springs is a frozen iceland right now," joked Running Springs resident Jack Greene.Local Helene Forman said in her opinion, Sunday's storm was even worse than the big one back in 2010.Sunday night, Caltrans crews had to rescue people stuck on a flooded-out portion of Highway 18 near Snow Valley.Farther west, Highway 18 was closed near Crestline because of heavy rocks falling down toward the highway. Locals said the smaller roads can be even worse."They crash and get stuck and the next thing you know, you have 10 people down there stuck in the middle of a blizzard," said Running Springs resident Pete Gomez.