WEATHER

How to drive in dense fog

EMBED </>More News Videos

Follow these helpful tips from AccuWeather before driving into dense fog. (AccuWeather)

Driving in dense fog can be dangerous. Luckily, AccuWeather has helpful tips on how to keep safe when driving through fog.

Slow down and keep a safe distance from other cars, AccuWeather suggests. To help reduce glare, turn on your wipers and defrosters, use only low beam headlamps, and if you have fog lights, use them.

Follow the right-side line of the road to guide you when visibility is low, AccuWeather suggests. If you need to stop, pull off the road a safe distance and use your hazard lights.
Related Topics:
weatherfogdrivingwinteraccuweather
Load Comments
WEATHER
SoCal to see sunshine and warmer temps on Valentine's Day
Mammoth Mountain slopes to stay open until July 4
'Angry' octopus charges at diver
Northeast hit by its biggest snowstorm of the winter
More Weather
Top Stories
Did you see it? Mystery light spotted in California sky
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
Man convicted of killing Etan Patz, boy missing since 1979
LA County dams getting safety evaluation amid Oroville Dam situation
Senator proposes bill to start middle, high schools later
7-year-old dies, mom critically injured in Fullerton multi-car crash
Valentine's Day recipes: Chicken pot pie and giant chocolate chip cookie skillet cake
Show More
Young man buys dozens of flowers as Valentine's gifts for classmates
Michael Flynn resigns as national security adviser amid Russia controversy
Father, teen daughter killed in Palmdale high-speed crash
Oroville Dam-area evacuees might not return until spillway is fixed
Disneyland parking garage fire damages 9 cars
More News
Top Video
Did you see it? Mystery light spotted in California sky
LA County dams getting safety evaluation amid Oroville Dam situation
Senator proposes bill to start middle, high schools later
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
More Video