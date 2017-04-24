WEATHER

How to prepare for a flood

Here are helpful tips from AccuWeather on how to be prepared in the event of a flood. (AccuWeather)

Floods are unpredictable and can cause massive amounts of damage. Here are helpful tips from AccuWeather on how to prepare for this weather event.

Assemble an emergency preparedness kit with items like water, nonperishable foods and at least a week's supply of medications. AccuWeather also suggests to create a household evacuation plan, so your family members will be safe in the event a flood comes.

Finally, be sure to check with local authorities about flood plans and relocation routes.
