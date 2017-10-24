LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Amid a record-breaking heat wave and gusty Santa Ana winds, the Los Angeles Fire Department has declared a citywide red flag alert that will trigger increased parking restrictions on Tuesday morning.
The alert is the first of its kind to be issued in L.A. since May 2014. The move was prompted by bone-dry conditions and heightened fire danger in brush areas, according to the LAFD.
Beginning at 8 a.m., "all vehicles parked illegally in posted locations within the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones will be towed by the City," the fire department said in a statement. The restrictions are expected to remain in effect for at least 24 hours.
The LAFD said officials will reevaluate weather conditions throughout the day Tuesday to determine if the red flag alert should be extended.
Along with asking motorists to keep affected city streets cleared of parked vehicles, the agency asked residents to:
-Report any signs of smoke immediately by calling 911.
-Use extreme caution when operating spark or flame-producing machinery in grass or brush areas.
-Have an evacuation plan in place.
-Report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.