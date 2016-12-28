Latest Southern California forecast for Thursday

SoCal residents will get one last day of beautiful sunshine on Thursday before the rain returns over the New Year's weekend.The rain is expected to hit Southern California for Friday's evening commute and last at least into Saturday. After that, a second system could move in just in time for New Year's Eve.But before that happens, Los Angeles and Orange counties will be sunny and pleasant on Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s.The valleys and Inland Empire will see 77 degrees, with some cloud coverage later in the day.The beaches will see surf of 2-4 feet, along with plenty of sunshine and 76-degree temps for beachgoers.The mountains will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 54 degrees, but dropping to the mid-40s with rain and snow by Saturday.The high desert will have mild weather and evening clouds on Thursday. Rain is expected by Friday.