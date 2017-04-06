STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Laurel Canyon Boulevard between Moorpark Street and Ventura Boulevard reopened in both directions Thursday after a massive sinkhole opened up in the Studio City roadway in February.
The roads had been reduced to a single lane in each direction late February when the sinkhole opened up. It was caused by heavy rainstorms and a damaged sewer line. The sinkhole swallowed up two cars and one person was hurt.
Since then, the sewer line was repaired. The sinkhole, which was about 20 feet deep and 30 feet wide, is being backfilled and will be repaved and completed by next week.