A monsoonal pattern has brought light rain to Orange County and the Inland Empire on Tuesday, along with a chance of thunderstorms that will continue throughout the rest of the work week.Los Angeles and Orange Counties on Tuesday can expect a 20 percent of thunderstorms amid humid conditions. The high temperature will reach 88 degrees. The low will be 70.A 40 percent chance of rain is on tap for the Inland Empire, while a 20 percent chance is forecasted for the valleys. Look for high humidity as the high climbs to a sweltering 97 degrees amid unhealthy air quality. The low temperature will be 67.The beaches will be humid and warm, with waves of 3 feet to 6 feet. The high temperature of 79 degrees and the low will be 67.A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for the mountains, where air quality will be unhealthy for all. The high will be 81 before dropping to a low temperature of 51 degrees.In the desert areas, expect a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms amid humid conditions. The high temperature will be 105 degrees. The low will be 77.