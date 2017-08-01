LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A monsoonal pattern has brought light rain to Orange County and the Inland Empire on Tuesday, along with a chance of thunderstorms that will continue throughout the rest of the work week.
Los Angeles and Orange Counties on Tuesday can expect a 20 percent of thunderstorms amid humid conditions. The high temperature will reach 88 degrees. The low will be 70.
A 40 percent chance of rain is on tap for the Inland Empire, while a 20 percent chance is forecasted for the valleys. Look for high humidity as the high climbs to a sweltering 97 degrees amid unhealthy air quality. The low temperature will be 67.
The beaches will be humid and warm, with waves of 3 feet to 6 feet. The high temperature of 79 degrees and the low will be 67.
A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for the mountains, where air quality will be unhealthy for all. The high will be 81 before dropping to a low temperature of 51 degrees.
In the desert areas, expect a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms amid humid conditions. The high temperature will be 105 degrees. The low will be 77.
