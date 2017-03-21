Light rain, thunder lingering in SoCal on Wednesday

Some light rain could return to the Southland on Wednesday along with thunderstorms in some areas.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 60 percent chance of showers, with some thunderstorms possible over the Santa Clarita area and a high temperature of 64 degrees. Thursday and Friday should bring a few clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s, with showers possibly returning on Saturday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a chance of rain and thunder, with a high temperature of 63.Beaches could also see some rain, with 3-6 foot surf and a high of 61 degrees.Mountains will be colder, with a high of just 45 and 1-3 inches of snow possible at the 6,500 foot elevation level.Deserts will see some showers and thunder, with a high of 59 degrees.