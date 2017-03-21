  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Light rain, thunder lingering in SoCal on Wednesday

Scattered rain showers and thunder will return to the Southland on Wednesday.

Some light rain could return to the Southland on Wednesday along with thunderstorms in some areas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 60 percent chance of showers, with some thunderstorms possible over the Santa Clarita area and a high temperature of 64 degrees. Thursday and Friday should bring a few clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s, with showers possibly returning on Saturday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a chance of rain and thunder, with a high temperature of 63.

Beaches could also see some rain, with 3-6 foot surf and a high of 61 degrees.

Mountains will be colder, with a high of just 45 and 1-3 inches of snow possible at the 6,500 foot elevation level.

Deserts will see some showers and thunder, with a high of 59 degrees.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
