WEATHER

Storm drenches northern LA, but clear skies expected Thursday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Southern California will stay clear and cool on Thursday, with some rain returning on Saturday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Heavy rain fell quickly on parts of northern Los Angeles County Wednesday, leading to reports of lightning and hail.

The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning in north central LA County, but later canceled it as the thunderstorms moved to the east.

No major flooding or serious damage was reported in the area.

Many residents reported seeing multiple flashes of lightning and some saw hail falling in their backyards.

Lightning was spotted in the Santa Clarita area as authorities issued a flash flood warning for northern Los Angeles County on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.



But after the rain clears out Wednesday, SoCal should expect to see two clear, cool days before some showers return for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies on Thursday, with a high temperature of 67 degrees and canyon winds up to 35 mph. Saturday will see a 40 percent chance of rain, and showers could return on Monday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunny skies and 68 degrees on Thursday, with canyon winds up to 30 mph.

Beaches will see a high of 63, with 3-6 foot surf.

Mountains will be colder, with 1-3 inches of snow expected Wednesday night through Thursday morning above 6,000 feet. The mountain areas will see a high of only 45 degrees on Thursday, dropping to 45 overnight. A light snowfall returns above 7,000 feet on Saturday.

Deserts will see breezy conditions with a high of 63 on Thursday, warming to 71 on Friday before a slight chance of showers on Saturday.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Southern Californians handle the rain, brace for more Wednesday
Download the ABC7/AccuWeather app!
SoCal sizzles while East Coast shivers
Bioluminescence lights Tasmania beaches
More Weather
Top Stories
Police release suspect in Chino school threat, arrest different student
Man found guilty in 1992 murder of OC model
USA dominates Puerto Rico 8-0 to win World Baseball Classic
Man accused of taking dozens of 'upskirt' videos of female shoppers in IE
Mothers protest LAUSD's breast-feeding policy
London attack: 5 dead, including 1 police officer, 40 injured
Body found in Santa Clarita ID'd as missing Tarzana woman
Show More
NYPD: Stabbing suspect came from Maryland to kill black men
Meals on Wheels scrambles for donations amid Trump's proposed budget
CSU trustees vote to raise tuition by 5 percent
'Queen Mary Island' plans include ice climbing, zip lining
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Baja California
More News
Top Video
Man accused of taking dozens of 'upskirt' videos of female shoppers in IE
Mothers protest LAUSD's breast-feeding policy
Body found in Santa Clarita ID'd as missing Tarzana woman
Man found guilty in 1992 murder of OC model
More Video