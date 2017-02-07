WEATHER

Lingering showers causes soggy morning commute in the Southland Tuesday

Rain lingers in Southern California on Tuesday as the region remains cool and wet. (KABC)

A rain system will continue to linger over Southern California on Tuesday, causing a soggy morning commute and bringing chances for rain throughout the day.

Los Angeles and Orange Counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, will see scattered showers throughout the day with highs in the low 60s.

Along the coast, the beaches will have chances for light rain and temperatures in the low 60s. Surf swells from the west could create 3-5 foot breakers.

Mountain communities will also see chances for light rain, along with strong winds.

Desert areas will see light rain showers throughout the day and windy conditions, with gusts up to 45 mph.

