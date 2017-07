Rescuers pulled a man and his dog from a car as they were in danger of drowning during flash flooding in Colorado.Footage released by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office showed a fire truck extending a ladder several feet above the dangerous current in order to pull the man and dog out of the vehicle. First the man tossed his pet onto the ladder and soon after pulled himself out with the help of rescuers.The man and his companion took a picture with one of the rescuers after they were safely away from the flood.