WEATHER

Remnants of massive storm linger, bringing scattered showers Saturday

Scattered showers linger around Southern California Saturday as the remnants of a massive storm move out of the region. (KABC)

The massive storm that pummeled Southern California moves out of the region Saturday, but scattered showers linger and cooler temperatures stick around.

The rain intensity has died off, but some areas may still see gusty conditions and the possibility of thunderstorms throughout the day as the scattered remnants of the storm move through.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see an 80 percent chance of rain in the morning, and 60 percent in the afternoon, with a high temperature of 61 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will likely about three-quarters of an inch of rain on Saturday, with a high temperature of 58 degrees. A flash flood warning is in place for parts of the Inland Empire until 7:15 a.m.

Beaches could see up to half an inch of rain, with a high temperature of 59 degrees.

Mountains will see snow above 6,000 feet, with a high temperature of just 34 degrees. Chains will needed in mountain areas all weekend.

Deserts will also see showers on Saturday, with a high of 52 degrees.

By Sunday, the rain will give way to cloudy skies, but precipitation is likely to return by Monday.

