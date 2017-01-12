DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) --For the third time in less than a week, mud flowed from the charred hillsides above Duarte as winter storms continued to sweep through the area on Thursday.
Crews rushed to shut down Melcanyon Road from Fish Canyon to Brookridge roads due to mudflow.
Video from the scene showed steady streams of mud and water rushing through barricades that were deployed to help contain the runoff. So far, it appeared the barricades held back the majority of the mud and debris.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch in areas impacted by the Fish Fire, including Duarte, which means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.
The watch was expected to remain in effect through Thursday evening.
Duarte was placed on yellow alert, which means cars and garbage cans must be cleared from certain streets.