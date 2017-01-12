  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
WEATHER

Mud flows from hillsides above Duarte as storms pound Southern California
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Flash Flood Watch was issued in Duarte as winter storms continued to sweep through Southern California.

By and ABC7.com staff
DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) --
For the third time in less than a week, mud flowed from the charred hillsides above Duarte as winter storms continued to sweep through the area on Thursday.

Crews rushed to shut down Melcanyon Road from Fish Canyon to Brookridge roads due to mudflow.

Video from the scene showed steady streams of mud and water rushing through barricades that were deployed to help contain the runoff. So far, it appeared the barricades held back the majority of the mud and debris.

MORE: Track the wet weather with LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch in areas impacted by the Fish Fire, including Duarte, which means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

The watch was expected to remain in effect through Thursday evening.

RELATED VIDEO: Drivers battle slippery commute in SoCal
EMBED </>More News Videos

Drivers dealt with a treacherous commute as Southern California continues to get pounded with winter storms.


Duarte was placed on yellow alert, which means cars and garbage cans must be cleared from certain streets.

Related Topics:
weatherrainstormstorm damagewinter stormmudslidefloodingDuarteAzusaPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Temps fall as another storm system makes its way across SoCal
Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
More than 40 percent of California out of drought, officials say
Animals at the Oregon Zoo enjoy a snow day
More Weather
Top Stories
More than 40 percent of California out of drought, officials say
Temps fall as another storm system makes its way across SoCal
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Chargers owner announces plans to move NFL team to Los Angeles
Watchdog Launches Investigation Into Pre-Election Actions of FBI, DOJ
Prince William consoles grieving girl: I lost my mummy too
Amazon says it will hire 100,000 people across US in next 18 months
Show More
Concrete retaining wall threatens to tumble off Hollywood Hills hillside
Armed man shot by deputies after Lake Elsinore chase
Stubborn blaze rips through fire station in Buena Park
Man arrested after high-speed pursuit, foot chase in Baldwin Park
OC armed robbery suspect brought kids along on crime spree, police say
More News
Top Video
OC armed robbery suspect brought kids along on crime spree, police say
Man arrested for alleged threats against OC city council
Concrete retaining wall threatens to tumble off Hollywood Hills hillside
LA artist creates painting in blood as Trump protest
More Video