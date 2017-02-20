Muddy cleanup continues in Santa Clarita after storm ravages foothills

A major cleanup effort continued in Santa Clarita on Monday after a massive storm blasted the region.The storm that swept through Southern California on Friday toppled trees, flooded streets and sparked mudslides.Some residents in the area said they believed much of the damage could've been avoided with proper planning."There is a reservoir on top of Iron Canyon, it breached, it should have been maintained ahead of time," Elyssa Larson of Santa Clarita explained.